Albania Mulling a €600 mln Eurobond Issue in May

TIRANA, February 5

Albania is planning a new Eurobond issue of up to Euro 600 million in May, Minister of Finance and Economy Anila Denaj said for Reuters on Tuesday.

Before the earthquake of November 2019 hit Albania, authorities were considering the possibility to borrow about Euro 500 million by November 2020.

According to Denaj, the earthquake that caused 51 victims, hundreds of injured and over €985 million in economic damage had brought it all forward. Therefore, Albanian authorities will decide in April whether to borrow more.

“We might raise the (Eurobond) ceiling a bit, from 500 mln to 600 mln, or 580 mln or 590 mln, depending on the need at the moment we enter the market,” Denaj was quoted as saying.

Source: news.trust.org