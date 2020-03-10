Albania Jobless Rate Hits New Record Low in Q4, 2019

TIRANA, March 10

The official unemployment rate among people ages 15 and over fell to a new record low during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 11.2 percent down from 12.2 percent in Q4 2018. The official data released by the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) show that the number of employed people increased by 3.1 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

The jobless rate was low both for men (11.2 percent vs 12.5 percent in Q4 2018) and women (11.0 percent vs 11.9 percent in Q4 2018).

Meanwhile, the youth unemployment rate was 21.4 percent down from 22.3 percent in Q4 2018.

On the other hand, the job participation rate for people aged 15-64 was 69.7 percent, up 1.0 percent from Q4 2018.



According to the data, 9.3 percent of the economically inactive population were considered discouraged workers.

Source: INSTAT