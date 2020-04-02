Albania Extends Public Health Measures Indefinitely

TIRANA, April 2

Albanian state authorities extended public health measures indefinitely until further notice. Hence, all the orders currently in place, which established strict stay-at-home rules to stop the spread of the virus will be extended beyond April 3rd, which is the day when the public health orders were initially set to expire.

Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu said on Thursday that all suspended activities since the first cases of COVID-19 in the country will stay closed.

All the orders in place include no in-person classes for all public and private educational institutions, public gatherings, restaurants, dental clinics, accommodation facilities, etc. Nonessential businesses should be closed and essential businesses should be adhering to social distancing and hygiene measures.

Source: Health Ministry