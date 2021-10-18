Albania Exports up 31.1% in September

TIRANA, October 18

September exports +31.1% year/year

September imports + 31.6% year/year

September trade balance + 32.0% year/year

In September 2021, the total volume of goods exported was Lek 33 billion 31.1 percent year-on-year, as reported by the Albanian Institute of Statistics (INSTAT). The increase was mainly seen in exports of construction materials and metals, and minerals, fuel, and electricity.

Meanwhile, the volume of imports in September was Lek 69 billion, or 31.6 percent compared to September 2020. The trade deficit in September widened to Lek 36 billion, or 32.0 percent more compared to the same month in 2020.

In the meantime, exports during January-September rose by 36.5 percent to Lek 266 billion. Imports during the first nine months of 2021 increased 29.6 percent to Lek 556 billion compared to January-September 2020. Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened to Lek 290 billion, or 23.9 percent compared to the first nine months of 2020.

The European Union accounts for 60.5 percent of trade exchange during January-September 2021. Albania’s main trade partners over the first nine months of the year were Italy, Turkey, Greece, and Germany.

Source: INSTAT