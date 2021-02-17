Albania Exports Begin 2021 with y-o-y Monthly High

TIRANA, February 17

Albania’s exports started the new year with a high monthly figure as sales reached Lek 24 billion, the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on Wednesday. Exports increased 3.1 percent year-on-year in January 2021, and 2.8 percent compared to December 2020. In the meantime, January imports increased 8.4 percent to amount to Lek 45 billion, INSTAT data showed. Moreover, the trade deficit widened by 14.7 percent to Lek 22 billion in January.

Based on the data, the categories of construction material and metals, food, beverages, and tobacco, and machinery and equipment had the strongest performance last month. On the other hand, textile and footwear, and minerals and fuels had the weakest performance in January.

In terms of countries, Italy was the country that traded the most goods with Albania 33,3 percent. It was followed by China (8.1 percent), Turkey (7.2 percent), and Greece (7.1 percent).

Source: INSTAT