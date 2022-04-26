Albania Drops COVID-19 Travel Rules and Music Ban

TIRANA, April 26

Albania is lifting COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers as well as music bans for nightclubs and dance venues, as the new summer season approaches.

The Technical Committee of Experts announced on Tuesday that Albania will drop the rules starting May 1st. Thus, travelers entering Albania as of May 1st will not need any type of document that proves vaccination, negative testing, or past COVID-19 infections.

Moreover, the Committee announced the lifting of the mandatory music ban imposed on nightclubs, bars, and other facilities. This is a long-awaited decision for the Albanian night-time cultural sector.

In the meantime, the Committee dropped the mandatory mask requirement. However, the experts recommend the use of facemasks in closed and poorly ventilated environments.

The Committee also called on people over the age of 60 and all those with a compromised immune system to take the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Health Ministry’s FB Page