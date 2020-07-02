Albania COVID-19 Update: Latest Number on New Cases and Deaths

TIRANA, July 2

Public Health officials have reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in Albania during the last 24-hours. Capital city Tirana had the highest number of cases reported on Thursday with 30 cases. The total number of individuals tested on Wednesday was 368 and the percent positive was about 22 percent

“Businesses and commercial entities must strictly comply with the safety regulations in the workplace. They should clean and disinfects their closed work areas regularly, provide ventilation for enclosed areas, and use face masks and protective barrier shields when serving to customers,” doctor Rovena Daja said during the daily update.

Currently, there are 78 hospitalized patients. Nine patients are in the intensive care unit while two are intubated.

Thursday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Albania to 2,662 and those who have died to 69. The three deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Tirana and Elbasan.

As of Thursday, there are 1,034 active cases in Albania, mostly in Tirana, Shkodra, and Durres. Meanwhile, the recent numbers on recovery rates show that 1,559 patients have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19 statistics, 2 July

Total positive cases – 2662

Recovered individuals – 1,559

Active cases – 1,034

Deaths – 69

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 387

Durres – 203

Shkodra – 152

Vlora – 110

Fier – 51

Lezha – 45

Korca – 28

Kukes – 19

Elbasan – 16

Berat – 8

Diber – 8

Gjirokaster – 7

Source: Health Ministry