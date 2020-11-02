Albania COVID-19 Update, 321 New Cases on Monday

TIRANA, November 2

Albanian health officials reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Monday. Some 1,446 additional tests were conducted during the last 24-hours while the positivity rate was 22 percent on Monday. Albania has recorded 21,523 overall positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, official data confirm 9,629 are active. Moreover, 121 people recovered during the last 24-hours bring the total number of patients recovered from the infection to 11,367.

Further on, the data confirm an increase in the number of bed occupancy in hospitals. Currently, 328 patients are hospitalized, 12 are in the intensive care unit, while five are intubated.

To date, 527 people have died after being confirmed positive with COVID-19.

Based on the data provided by health officials, 126,692 tests have been administrated since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 4,896

Durres – 879

Fier – 731

Korca – 595

Shkodra – 539

Lezha – 434

Elbasan – 431

Vlora – 397

Berat – 287

Kukes – 200

Gjirokastra – 144

Diber – 96

Source: Health Ministry