Albania COVID-19 Update, 288 New Cases on Monday

TIRANA, October 26
Albanian health officials reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday. Some 1,304 additional tests were conducted during the last 24-hours while the positivity rate was 22 percent on Monday. Albania has recorded 19,445 overall positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, official data confirm that currently, 8,260 are positive. Moreover, 51 people recovered during the last 24-hours bring the total number of patients recovered from the infection to 10,705.
Further on, the data confirm an increase in the number of bed occupancy in hospitals. Currently, 280 patients are hospitalized, 14 are in the intensive care unit, while nine are intubated.
To date, a total of 480 people have died after being confirmed positive with COVID-19.
Based on the data provided by health officials, 118,329 tests have been administrated since the pandemic began.
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 4,247
Durres – 779
Fier – 535
Shkodra – 498
Korca – 490
Lezha – 388
Elbasan – 369
Vlora – 321
Berat – 237
Kukes – 184
Gjirokastra – 119
Diber – 93
Source: Health Ministry
