Albania COVID-19 Update, 288 New Cases on Monday

TIRANA, October 26

Albanian health officials reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday. Some 1,304 additional tests were conducted during the last 24-hours while the positivity rate was 22 percent on Monday. Albania has recorded 19,445 overall positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, official data confirm that currently, 8,260 are positive. Moreover, 51 people recovered during the last 24-hours bring the total number of patients recovered from the infection to 10,705.

Further on, the data confirm an increase in the number of bed occupancy in hospitals. Currently, 280 patients are hospitalized, 14 are in the intensive care unit, while nine are intubated.

To date, a total of 480 people have died after being confirmed positive with COVID-19.

Based on the data provided by health officials, 118,329 tests have been administrated since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 4,247

Durres – 779

Fier – 535

Shkodra – 498

Korca – 490

Lezha – 388

Elbasan – 369

Vlora – 321

Berat – 237

Kukes – 184

Gjirokastra – 119

Diber – 93

Source: Health Ministry