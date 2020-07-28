Albania COVID-19 Update: 117 New Cases, 4 Death

TIRANA, July 28

Albanian Public Health authorities reported on Tuesday that there are 117 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in Albania to 4,997, with 2060 of those active. Meanwhile, four patients died during the last 24-hours bringing the total number of death to 148. Based on the recent numbers, 123 patients are hospitalized, 22 are in the intensive care unit, while seven patients are intubated.

The new cases were reported in Tirana 58, 12 in Durres, eight in Kukes, seven in Kruja and Korca, five in Shkodra, three in Vlora and Divjaka, two in Fier, Has, and Klos, one case respectively in Kurbin, Lezha, Kavaja, Lushnja, Mat, Gjirokastra, Malesi e Madhe, and Bulqiza.

Further on, 44 patients recovered during the last 20-hours, bring the total number of recovered cases to 2,789.

Health officials are reminding citizens to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in indoor spaces (mandatory by law)

Keep a distance from others of at least 1.5 meters in indoor environments

Practice good personal and community hygiene.

COVID-19 statistics, July 28th

Positive cases – 4,997

Recovered cases – 2,789

Active cases – 2,060

Deaths – 148

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 1,111

Durres – 245

Shkodra – 202

Vlora – 102

Lezha – 81

Fier – 76

Korca – 71

Elbasan – 48

Kukes – 52

Berat – 29

Gjirokaster – 22

Diber – 21

Source: Health Ministry