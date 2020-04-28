Albania COVID-19 Cases Up to 750, Death Toll Now at 30

TIRANA, April 28

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Albania has risen to 750 as of Tuesday, public health officials reported. Further on, Albana Fico from the Public Health Institute said during the daily COVID-19 update that the number of recoveries throughout the country is 431.

Fico added that the 267 new tests conducted during the last 24 hours confirmed 14 additional cases of COVID-19. The new cases were reported in Tirana, Kruja, and Shkodra.

Meanwhile, Fico confirmed another coronavirus-related death on Tuesday. She said that a 52-year-old man from Kruja passed away bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 30.

Currently, 289 out of the 750 coronavirus cases are active while 32 patients are hospitalized.

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry