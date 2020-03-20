Albania COVID-19 Cases Surge to 70

TIRANA, March 20

The latest figures provided by the Albanian Ministry of Health on Friday show that the country reaches 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Six additional infected persons were reported on Friday. One was a woman in her 80s from Fier, while the other five cases were confirmed in the capital city Tirana. So far, besides Tirana 50 cases, other cases were confirmed in Durres five cases, Elbasan two cases, Fier seven cases, Lushnja two cases, Rrogozhina two cases, and Kavaja two cases.

The total number of 70 coronavirus-related cases includes two deaths, a 73-year-old woman from Durres and a 66-year-old man from Lushnja.

Source: Health Ministry