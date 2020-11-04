Albania COVID-19 Cases Rise by 396 on Wednesday

TIRANA, November 4

Albania recorded another 396 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest single-day tally to date, and four deaths, according to health authorities’ data. Based on the data, the rising numbers are driven by rapid transmission in Tirana. The capital city reported 278 new cases during the last 24-hours. This number accounts for 70 percent of total daily cases. Second in the list of the highest new cases was the city of Durres with 15 cases.

Moreover, 1,725 tests were conducted during the last 24-hours, while 105 patients recovered. Currently, 338 patients are hospitalized, 13 are in the intensive care unit, and four are intubated.

Health authorities call on citizens to comply with the safety measures, to wear a mask or face-covering when out of home, and to keep social distancing.

COVID-19 statistics Albania

Total positive cases – 22,547

Recovered cases – 11,578

Active cases – 10,186

Deaths – 536

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 5,163

Durres – 921

Fier – 788

Korca – 634

Shkodra – 574

Lezha – 454

Elbasan – 446

Vlora – 423

Berat – 289

Kukes – 221

Gjirokastra – 160

Diber – 102

Source: Health Ministry