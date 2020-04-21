Albania COVID-19 Cases Reach 609

TIRANA, April 21

Tuesday, the Albanian Public Health Institute reported 25 new cases have tested positive for COVID-19, creating a total of 609 cases in the country. Albana Fico from the Institute stated that a total of 6,017 tests were completed in Albania and a total of 26 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported.

According to Fico, Tuesday was the first day that no new case was reported in Tirana. The 25 additional cases were confirmed in Kurbin and Kruja.

Moreover, 18 new patients recovered during the last 24-hours, bringing the total 345. Currently, 40 patients are hospitalized and ten patients are in intensive care.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 253

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 16

Fieri – 36

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 9

Korca – 19

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 99

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 40

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 5

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 11

Mallakastra – 1

Kurbin – 27

Source/Photo Credit: Ministry of Health