Albania COVID-19 Cases Reach 467 on Monday

TIRANA, April 13

According to the Albanian Public Health Institute, there are 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Albania bringing the total on Monday to 467.

Albana Fico from the Institute states there are 193 new tests, bringing the total amount of tests to 4,070. So far, 232 people recovered, 52 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID hospitals, while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 23.

The additional 21 cases were reported in Tirana (6), Shkodra (13), Durres (1), and Hasi (1).

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 221

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 15

Fieri – 32

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 17

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 70

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 6

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 45

Mirdita – 3

Source: Health Ministry