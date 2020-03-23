Albania COVID-19 Cases Jump to 104

TIRANA, March 23

The latest number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed Albania exceeded one hundred this Monday after state health officials announced 15 new cases during the last 24-hours.

With the 15 additional cases, the number of COVID-19 infected patients in Albania jumps to 104.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 68

Durresi – 7

Lushnja – 2

Elbasani – 2

Fieri – 12

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 3

Korca – 3

Vlora – 4

Shkodra – 1

So far, COVID-19 has claimed the life of four people: A 73-year-old woman from Durres, a 66-year-old man from Lushnja, a 71-year-old man from Kucova, and a 43-year-old man from Kavaja.

Meanwhile, five persons have recovered from the virus.

Health and government officials are asking everyone to act responsibly, to stay home and practice self-isolation and healthy habits to help slow the spread of the virus.

Source: Health Ministry