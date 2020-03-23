Albania COVID-19 Cases Jump to 104

TIRANA, March 23
The latest number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed Albania exceeded one hundred this Monday after state health officials announced 15 new cases during the last 24-hours.
With the 15 additional cases, the number of COVID-19 infected patients in Albania jumps to 104.
Breakdown of total active cases by city
Tirana – 68
Durresi – 7
Lushnja – 2
Elbasani – 2
Fieri – 12
Rrogozhina – 2
Kavaja – 3
Korca – 3
Vlora – 4
Shkodra – 1
So far, COVID-19 has claimed the life of four people: A 73-year-old woman from Durres, a 66-year-old man from Lushnja, a 71-year-old man from Kucova, and a 43-year-old man from Kavaja.
Meanwhile, five persons have recovered from the virus.
Health and government officials are asking everyone to act responsibly, to stay home and practice self-isolation and healthy habits to help slow the spread of the virus.
Source: Health Ministry
