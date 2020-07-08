Albania Confirms 68 New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, July 8

COVID-19 cases and fatalities continue to rise in Albania, while health care authorities describe the situation at the Infectious Diseases Hospital as serious. The conditions of patients at the Intensive Care Unit deteriorated while the number of intubated patients increased, Genta Qirjako from the Public Health Institute said during the daily update. Currently, 83 patients are hospitalized, ten are in the ICU, while four patients are intubated.

“The serious condition at the Infectious Disease Hospital where even young patients are hospitalized, calls for responsibility among citizens.

As of Wednesday, new cases in Albania rose by 68 to reach a total of 3106 cases while two patients in their 50s died from COVID-19. The new cases were reported in Tirana, Kruja, Kukes, Vlora, Berat, Elbasan, Lezha, Kavaja, Shkodra, Kurbin, Korca, Divjaka, and Lushnja.

In the meantime, 47 patients recovered during the last 24-hours bringing the total number to 1,791.

Currently, there are 1,232 active cases in Albania, mostly reported in Tirana, Durres, Shkodra, and Vlora.

COVID-19 statistics, July 8

Positive cases – 3,106

Recovered patients – 1,791

Active cases – 1,232

Deaths – 83

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 488

Durres – 222

Shkodra – 161

Vlora – 120

Lezha – 65

Fier – 42

Korca – 31

Elbasan – 28

Kukes – 28

Berat – 20

Gjirokaster – 15

Diber – 12

Source: Health Ministry