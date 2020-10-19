Albania Announces More Cases of COVID-19

TIRANA, October 19

The Albanian Health authorities announced 295 news cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the daily update on Monday.

Albania’s case total is now 17,350. Of those cases, 10,167 people have recovered, 6,729 are active, and 454 people have died.

Based on the latest numbers, some 1,413 additional tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. The results confirmed new cases in the following cities

Tirana – 74

Durres – 39

Shkodra – 30

Lushnja – 22

Vlora 12

Fier and Pogradec – 12 cases each

Kruja and Berat – 10 cases each

Elbasan and Lezha – 9 cases each

Gjirokastra – 7

Kurbin – 6

Divjaka – 5

Kukes, Tropoja, Perrenjas, and Skrapar – 4 cases each

Saranda, Gramsh, and Kucova – 3 cases each

Has and Shijak – 2 cases each

One case in Fushe- Arrez, Devoll, Kavaja, Mirdita,Rrogozhina, Mallakastra, Librazhd, Mat, Permet, Roskovec, and Klos

Meanwhile, 96 patients recovered during the last 24-hours. Currently, 259 patients are hospitalized, 22 patients are in the intensive care unit, while four are intubated.

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 3,307

Durres – 693

Shkodra – 477

Fier – 419

Korca – 404

Lezha – 350

Elbasan – 293

Vlora – 243

Berat – 202

Kukes – 172

Diber – 86

Gjirokastra – 83

