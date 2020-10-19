Albania Announces More Cases of COVID-19

TIRANA, October 19
The Albanian Health authorities announced 295 news cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the daily update on Monday.
Albania’s case total is now 17,350. Of those cases, 10,167 people have recovered, 6,729 are active, and 454 people have died.
Based on the latest numbers, some 1,413 additional tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. The results confirmed new cases in the following cities
Tirana – 74
Durres – 39
Shkodra – 30
Lushnja – 22
Vlora 12
Fier and Pogradec – 12 cases each
Kruja and Berat – 10 cases each
Elbasan and Lezha – 9 cases each
Gjirokastra – 7
Kurbin – 6
Divjaka – 5
Kukes, Tropoja, Perrenjas, and Skrapar – 4 cases each
Saranda, Gramsh, and Kucova – 3 cases each
Has and Shijak – 2 cases each
One case in Fushe- Arrez, Devoll, Kavaja, Mirdita,Rrogozhina, Mallakastra, Librazhd, Mat, Permet, Roskovec, and Klos
Meanwhile, 96 patients recovered during the last 24-hours. Currently, 259 patients are hospitalized, 22 patients are in the intensive care unit, while four are intubated.
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 3,307
Durres – 693
Shkodra – 477
Fier – 419
Korca – 404
Lezha – 350
Elbasan – 293
Vlora – 243
Berat – 202
Kukes – 172
Diber – 86
Gjirokastra – 83
Source/Photo credit: Health Ministry
