50 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Reported in Albania

TIRANA, June 17

There are 50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as of Wednesday in Albania, bring the country’s total to 1,722. This is the first day during the last week that Albania sees a decline in new coronavirus cases, following Tuesday’s record-high of 82 new cases. In the meantime, an 82-years-old woman from Tirana passed away on Wednesday morning.

Public health authorities recommend the use of face masks in closed environments as they link the spike in new cases with failure to comply with safety measures and recommendations.

The new cases reported during Wednesday’s update were confirmed in Tirana 11, 12 in Shkodra, six in Kruja, four in Durres, seven in Vlora, five in Korca, two in Puka, two in Kurbin, and one in Lushnja.

Currently, there are 608 active cases in Albania. 53 patients are hospitalized in the COVID health centers in Tirana. Nine of those patients are in the intensive care unit while three are intubated. The other active cases are under the care of family doctors. Tirana, Shkodra, and Kruja are the worst-hit areas.

COVID-19 Statistics June 17

Positive cases – 1,722

Recovered patients – 1,077

Active cases – 608

Deaths – 38

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 272

Shkodra – 97

Kruja – 78

Durres – 36

Vlora – 35

Kamza – 30

Lushnja – 13

Puka – 13

Elbasan- 8

Korca – 7

Fier – 6

Lezha – 3

Kukes – 2

Tropoja – 2

Mallakastra – 2

Kurbin – 2

Ura vajgurore – 1

Gjirokastra – 1

Source: Health Ministry