COVID-19 Cases Surge to 400 in Albania

TIRANA, April 8

Albania Public Health Institute reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the countrywide total to 400. Of that total, 154 people have recovered, while 22 people have died from COVID-19 related complications. So far, 2,989 tests have been performed on suspected cases in the country. A total of 58 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID healthcare centers in Tirana.

The capital city continues to report the most cases in the country, with 190 according to official statistics last updated on Wednesday. Among other cities, the data show that Shkodra, northwestern Albania, has 45 cases while Durres has 38 and Fier has 32.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 190

Durresi – 38

Lushnja – 5

Elbasani – 12

Fieri – 32

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 17

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 45

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 12

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 4

Mirdita – 3

Source: Health Ministry