25 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Additional Death in Albania

TIRANA, May 26

As of Tuesday, the Public Health authorities announced 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one additional death. 24 cases were reported in Tirana and one in Durres.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania to 1,029 and those who have died to 33. The recent death was a 69-years-old man from Tirana who was in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, 15 out the 25 new cases were reported in a call center. All those cases were contacts with a patient confirmed two days ago.

According to the official data, 17 patients are hospitalized and three are in the ICU.

COVID-19 Statistics, 26 May 2020

Positive cases: 1,029

Recovered patients: 803

Active cases: 193

Breakdown of active cases by city:

Tirana – 80

Durres – 54

Kruja – 24

Shkodra – 12

Berat – 10

Kamza –

Fier – 2

Mirdita – 1

Korca – 1

Source/Photo Credit: Ministry of Health