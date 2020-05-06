Health Specialists Mandatory in Businesses with over 25 Employees

TIRANA, May 6

Every business that operates in Albania with a staff that exceeds more than 25 people, must employ a person responsible for health at the workplace. Further on, the business must submit a document known as the enterprise doctor license at the State Inspectorate of Labor. Otherwise, the company will be subject to fines and even suspension of their activity.

This new obligation is defined by the Labor Code, but compliance is required in the framework of the safety measures against COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the State Inspectorate of Labor. The inspectorate requires the license and generalities of the person responsible for safety at the workplace.

In the meantime, small businesses must have the medical records of their employees. So far, a considerable number of businesses have resumed their activity meanwhile, a category of businesses that includes hairdressers and esthetic centers will open on 11 May.

Source: State Inspectorate of Labor