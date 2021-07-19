Don’t Miss the Market of Albanian Artisans

TIRANA, July 19

Wednesday, July 21st don’t miss the first ‘Handmade in Albania’ crafts market organized by Albartizan in Tirana. Wonderful crafts, food, fashion, and more craftsmanship will be showcased by artisans from Albania and Kosovo at Tek Bunkeri on Wednesday from 10:00 to 20;00 hours.

This is going to be the first market organized by Albartizan, which is an online marketplace where it’s possible to find products by Albanian handicraft workers, jewelry, home décor, and fashion and accessories designers.

If you’re interested to know more about old crafts, master handicraft workers, young aspiring artisans, or even sustainable fashion brands, don’t miss the Pan-Artizan market event.

Source/Photocredit: Albartizan.al